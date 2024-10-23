5 Wizkid Performances That Had Us Screaming Starboy For Life!

Let’s be honest, Wizkid has been serving unforgettable vibes since day one. Whether it’s the energy of his live shows or those smooth moves on stage, Big Wiz always knows how to leave fans in a trance. From sold-out arenas to historic festival stages, Wizkid’s performances keep raising the bar, and we can’t help but feel goosebumps every single time.

So, grab your popcorn and settle in as we take a look at his top 5 performances that are still giving us life.

Wizkid and Asake at O2 Arena (2024)

Wizkid stole the show at the O2 Arena during Asake’s ‘Lungu Boy World Tour‘, and it was nothing short of epic. When Wizkid made his grand entrance rising from the ground, the crowd erupted like a volcano. It was a scene straight out of a concert dream, with fans screaming and dancing as they felt the electric energy in the air. Wizkid teamed up with Asake to perform their hit song “MMS” for the very first time live, and they absolutely nailed it. Their voices blended beautifully, and Wizkid’s energy was off the charts, keeping everyone on their feet.

Madison Square Garden (2022)

During his Made in Lagos Tour, Wizkid rocked one of the most iconic venues in the world—Madison Square Garden. The energy in the room was absolutely electric, with fans singing along to every single track. You could feel the excitement buzzing in the air as Afrobeats took centre stage, showcasing its global appeal like never before. Social media was buzzing for days, with everyone raving about the unforgettable night.

16/11: @wizkidayo Performing “Everyday, Bad To Me, Call Me Everyday + Money & Love” At The MADISON SQUARE GARDEN 🇺🇸🖤🗽 #WizkidxMSG pic.twitter.com/zUDmOniySw — WizKid Gallery (@WizkidGallery) November 17, 2022

Expo Centre, Eko Hotel (2012)

Okay, this one is a true classic. Who can forget the magic of 2012 when Wizkid teamed up with Chris Brown at the Expo Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites? That night was all about nostalgia, showcasing the Wizkid we all grew up with. Their dance moves were everything we dreamed of and more. They lit up the stage performing Wizkid’s hit song “Azonto,” and the crowd went wild as they danced to “Azonto” and “Samba” freestyles. Wizkid’s dance moves were on fire, and the whole performance was just lit! It’s a night that fans will cherish forever.

Wizkid’s Flytime Festival Concert (2021)

Wizkid’s performance at the Flytime Festival in 2021 was one of the best moments of his year. It was his second headline show in Lagos that year, and he came ready to impress. From the moment he stepped on stage, Wizkid brought his amazing talent and energy, making it an unforgettable night. Fans enjoyed a fantastic set filled with his hit songs, and the excitement in the crowd was off the charts. It was a night that showed everyone why Wizkid is a true superstar.

Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” Show in London (2023)

Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego” concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29, 2023, was truly one for the books. The Afrobeats star sold out the massive London stadium, giving fans an unforgettable musical experience. Starting with hits from his iconic “Superstar” album, Wizkid had the crowd singing along as he moved through tracks from “Ayo” and “Made in Lagos,” two albums that have cemented his status as a global music icon. The energy in the stadium was electric from start to finish.