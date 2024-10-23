Connect with us

Love Someone Who Loves Another? Watch Chike's "Someone" Video

5 Wizkid Performances That Had Us Screaming Starboy For Life!

Chris Leezy & Offah Deliver New Single "Cheza"

Fave Means Business in Her New Music Video "No Games"—Watch

Wizkid’s ‘Piece of My Heart’ Video Just Dropped, and It’s Everything We Hoped For!

CKay Teams Up with Olamide, Ty Dolla $ign, and More on His Album 'EMOTIONS'

Feel the Emotion in Vector's Latest Single "Can't Come Close"

Whoosh! Wande Coal Turns Up the Heat with Extended Version of "Again"

Lojay’s Double Drop: Romantic Vibes in “Falling” & Luxe Living in “Unleash”

Tiwa Savage Delivers Her Latest Track: Listen to "Forgiveness"

Love Someone Who Loves Another? Watch Chike's "Someone" Video

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Loving someone who’s already in love with someone else? Chike has something to say about that in his latest visualiser for his track  “Someone“—and it’s definitely a must-watch.

This emotional gem is the 7th track off his recent 12-track album, “Son of Chike,” and it captures the heart-twisting experience of unrequited love. Ouch, right? If you’ve everhad your heartstrings tugged, this one’s for you.

Directed by Flex.expression, the visualiser draws you in with Chike’s magnetic presence, pulling you into his world of emotions.

Ready to feel all the feels? Watch the video below

