Love Someone Who Loves Another? Watch Chike’s “Someone” Video

Loving someone who’s already in love with someone else? Chike has something to say about that in his latest visualiser for his track “Someone“—and it’s definitely a must-watch.

This emotional gem is the 7th track off his recent 12-track album, “Son of Chike,” and it captures the heart-twisting experience of unrequited love. Ouch, right? If you’ve everhad your heartstrings tugged, this one’s for you.

Directed by Flex.expression, the visualiser draws you in with Chike’s magnetic presence, pulling you into his world of emotions.

Ready to feel all the feels? Watch the video below