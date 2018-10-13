2019 Vice Presidential Candidate Peter Obi joins Twitter

2019 Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Peter Obi, has made his social media debut by joining Twitter.
He shared a couple of tweets after joining as well as explained why he chose now to join the social network.
He wrote:
