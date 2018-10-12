Atiku vows to get his Cabinet ready before May 29th, 2019 if Elected President

Former vice president and PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has said that he’ll get his cabinet ready before May 29th, 2019 if elected president in the February 2019 general elections.

“If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will NOT take 6 months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader to Get Nigeria Working Again,” he wrote on Twitter.

