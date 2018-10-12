BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Atiku vows to get his Cabinet ready before May 29th, 2019 if Elected President

12.10.2018 at By 5 Comments

Former vice president and PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has said that he’ll get his cabinet ready before May 29th, 2019 if elected president in the February 2019 general elections.

“If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will NOT take 6 months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader to Get Nigeria Working Again,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

 

5 Comments on Atiku vows to get his Cabinet ready before May 29th, 2019 if Elected President
  • Mohammed Nur October 12, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    ATIKU WILL NEVER BE A NIGERIAN PRESIDENT BECOUSE A LEADER LIKE ATIKU IS A CORRUPT SOMEBODY AND A LOOTER WE NIGERIAN WE NEED A PERSON LIKE BUHARI

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • Anon October 12, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      @Mohammed, please take your meds and quit shouting…haba!

      Love this! 9 Reply
    • Diamond October 13, 2018 at 11:55 pm

      Obasanjo that told you Atiku is corrupt has endorsed him. Why hasn’t saint Buhari arrested him. Abeg shift! #Atiku/Obi2019

      Love this! 10 Reply
  • She October 13, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Atiku is corrupt……Atiku is corrupt… Why has Buhari not arrested him. Story for the gods..#anybodybutbuhari

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Nnenne October 16, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Okay. Sentiments apart, the candidates need to explain to us what they intend to achieve and how.
    Let the citizens process it and decide what makes sense and what dosen’t. Then ,hopefully, vote wisely.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija