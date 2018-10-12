Atiku vows to get his Cabinet ready before May 29th, 2019 if Elected President

Former vice president and PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has said that he’ll get his cabinet ready before May 29th, 2019 if elected president in the February 2019 general elections.
“If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will NOT take 6 months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader to Get Nigeria Working Again,” he wrote on Twitter.
If Nigerians elect me as their President, I will NOT take 6 months before naming my cabinet. My cabinet will be ready before May 29, 2019, if by the grace of God, you elect me. Our country needs a decisive leader to Get Nigeria Working Again. #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain pic.twitter.com/XFUb7aqQxB
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) October 12, 2018
ATIKU WILL NEVER BE A NIGERIAN PRESIDENT BECOUSE A LEADER LIKE ATIKU IS A CORRUPT SOMEBODY AND A LOOTER WE NIGERIAN WE NEED A PERSON LIKE BUHARI
@Mohammed, please take your meds and quit shouting…haba!
Obasanjo that told you Atiku is corrupt has endorsed him. Why hasn’t saint Buhari arrested him. Abeg shift! #Atiku/Obi2019
Atiku is corrupt……Atiku is corrupt… Why has Buhari not arrested him. Story for the gods..#anybodybutbuhari
Okay. Sentiments apart, the candidates need to explain to us what they intend to achieve and how.
Let the citizens process it and decide what makes sense and what dosen’t. Then ,hopefully, vote wisely.