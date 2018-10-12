Peter Obi talks Being an Entrepreneur, Politics in Nigeria, Biafra & Poverty Eradication on TheSheet TV | WATCH

Former governor of Anambra state Peter Obi in this interview with Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji on TheSheet TV, talked about his time as a governor, growing up in an entrepreneurial family and how he got into the banking industry.

He also shared how to lift Nigeria out of poverty, emphasising the importance of education and why the country needs to look into China for lessons on how to eradicate poverty.

He also talked about sourcing for resources locally and empowering local entrepreneurs, using his administration as case study. He said he bought vehicles from Innoson Motors, as well as got products from Zinox and Coscharis.

He also spoke on Biafra, saying people are free to agitate in a democracy. He opined that Nigeria has not treated the Igbos well.

The former governor has been selected by PDP presidential aspirant and former vice president Atiku Abubakar as his running mate in 2019.

Watch: