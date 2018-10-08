BellaNaija

Ali Nuhu conferred with Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship & Youth Development

08.10.2018 at By 3 Comments

Nollywood actor Ali Nuhu has been conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Youth Development from ISM Adonai University, Benin Republic.

Nuhu shared the news on his Instagram page while thanking the university and well wishers. He shared: “It is an honour to be conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Youth Development. My appreciation goes to the Management of ISM Adonai University and thank you everyone for the wishes”.

Photo Credit: @realalinuhu

  • a.h ubandoma evuti October 13, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    may almighty Allah open way for professor

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Shattimanlk October 23, 2018 at 9:32 am

    You really deserves more than this King
    wish you an ultimate Rank ..

    Love this! 0 Reply
