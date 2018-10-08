Ali Nuhu conferred with Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship & Youth Development

Nollywood actor Ali Nuhu has been conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Youth Development from ISM Adonai University, Benin Republic.
Nuhu shared the news on his Instagram page while thanking the university and well wishers. He shared: “It is an honour to be conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Youth Development. My appreciation goes to the Management of ISM Adonai University and thank you everyone for the wishes”.
Photo Credit: @realalinuhu
