Ali Nuhu conferred with Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship & Youth Development

Nollywood actor Ali Nuhu has been conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Youth Development from ISM Adonai University, Benin Republic.

Nuhu shared the news on his Instagram page while thanking the university and well wishers. He shared: “It is an honour to be conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Youth Development. My appreciation goes to the Management of ISM Adonai University and thank you everyone for the wishes”.

Photo Credit: @realalinuhu