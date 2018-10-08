Sarkodie has a message for “thick black” princesses: “Rock that sh**”

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie might have discovered the ‘latest’ Hollywood conspiracy or so he reveals in his latest Instagram post.

The newly married rapper revealed on Sunday via his Instagram story what he believes to be Hollywood’s ‘slickly’ way of pushing a particular body type as being the universally accepted version of beauty because it suits them.

While warning against falling for the school of thought, Sarkodie shared some really motivational talk directed especially to Black women struggling to lose their curves and jump on the acceptable “body size”.

“If you are a beautiful thick curvy black Princess out there, Ma Rock that Shi** cos no matter what our preferences are, all necks turn what that African curves pass by”.