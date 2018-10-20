BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#BBNaija’s BamBam is all shades of Gorgeous on Bridesmaid Duty

20.10.2018 at By 5 Comments

Today, Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate BamBam was on bridesmaid duty and she was oh-so-gorgeous.

For the wedding, she wore a pink floor-length dress and we can’t help but ooh and aah over her outfit.

Check on it!

5 Comments on #BBNaija’s BamBam is all shades of Gorgeous on Bridesmaid Duty
  • Shay October 20, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    The glow on her though….too nice

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Umar October 20, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Simple and classy look

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • ProudNigerian October 21, 2018 at 1:14 am

    The way she carries herself chai! Bamike baby😍

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • ProudNigerian October 21, 2018 at 2:56 am

    Bella has Ben swallowing my comments! I am tired

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Nkechi October 21, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I just love this lady

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija