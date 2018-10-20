BBNaija’s BamBam is all shades of Gorgeous on Bridesmaid Duty

Today, Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate BamBam was on bridesmaid duty and she was oh-so-gorgeous.
For the wedding, she wore a pink floor-length dress and we can’t help but ooh and aah over her outfit.
Check on it!
20.10.2018
The glow on her though….too nice
Simple and classy look
The way she carries herself chai! Bamike baby😍
Bella has Ben swallowing my comments! I am tired
I just love this lady