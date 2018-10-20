TeeBillz reflects on Co-parenting, prays his Kids “never go through the same”

TeeBillz wrote a prayer for his kids on Instagram, saying he hopes they never go through what he went through.
“I used to challenge my parents on my quiet time…. Now I’m embarrassed to tell them, I ended up as a co-parent… Deep Thought!” he wrote as caption for the photos of his kids he shared.
“Y’all will never go through the same! God’s willing and his Grace will be sufficient for all my needs to take care of you all,” he added.
View this post on Instagram
I used to challenge my parents on my quiet time…. Now I'm embarrassed to tell them, I ended up as a co-parent… Deep Thought! Y’all will never go through the same! God’s willing and his Grace will be sufficient for all my needs to take care of you all 🙏🏾#TruthToSelf 🤔🙃😍❤️❤️❤️❤️
TeeBillz and superstar singer Tiwa Savage got married in 2013 but a scandal in 2016 led to their split. The couple have one child together and TeeBillz, three more from previous relationships.
Amen!! It is important to start to break generational curses. I stand in agreement with you and I pray in the name of Jesus…your children will all raise children within a SINGLE Family Unit as is the Will of God. Their homes will glorify God. And so shall I be in Jesus name, AMEN.
Nonsense! All kids need are to be raised in a loving environment. If it’s within a single family unit, bully! But if it’s not, then all well and good. A single family unit pervasive with evil is WORSE than loving single parents. Unfortunately, some folks will persist in a hateful relationship fooling themselves that they are doing it for the kids. Trust me, kids are PERCEPTIVE and can smell BS!
LOL….. O mela gi vúúm na anya. 🚶♀️
TeeBilz, as they grow older, maybe you can arrange for them to holiday and spend quality time with trusted family members and friends with intact homes.
This way they can see how couples can live and manage conflicts togther while respecting the integrity of their marital union and commitment to one another.
Like you, your children will eventually practice what they see!
Learn from both Davido and Flavour, how are also baby daddies like you, but yet they make arrangements for the children to spend time each other…. So the children would grow up, building the relationships they have with each other, with love and understanding.