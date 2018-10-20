TeeBillz reflects on Co-parenting, prays his Kids “never go through the same”

TeeBillz wrote a prayer for his kids on Instagram, saying he hopes they never go through what he went through.

“I used to challenge my parents on my quiet time…. Now I’m embarrassed to tell them, I ended up as a co-parent… Deep Thought!” he wrote as caption for the photos of his kids he shared.

“Y’all will never go through the same! God’s willing and his Grace will be sufficient for all my needs to take care of you all,” he added.

TeeBillz and superstar singer Tiwa Savage got married in 2013 but a scandal in 2016 led to their split. The couple have one child together and TeeBillz, three more from previous relationships.