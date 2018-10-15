Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky wasn’t an abuse of power – Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton has continued to stand by her husband Bill Clinton who was hit with fresh criticism after a senator said he should have resigned following his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Hillary sat down for an interview with CBS where she defended Bill, saying his affair wasn’t an abuse of power.
Lewinsky was an adult when the affair took place, she said, and when asked what role she’s placed in criticizing the character of the women who have accused her husband of sexual misconduct, she said none.
Have you forgotten they both have law degrees? goodluck arguing with them..
When the most power man on the planet makes a pass at you and you have to earn a living – its nothing to do with coercion at all, as an adult she was in a very good position to decline.
jokers!
@by_stander, while Bill Clinton absolutely misbehaved, Monica was an intern and thus not there to “earn a living”.
She was an intern not a staff. She also was an adult and in this case,knew what she was doing. During the whole saga. I read extensively about it including transcripts from Bill Clinton’s hearing. She was as complicit as he was.
Not in America. She had several choices please. You are the joker here. So she was the first intern at the white house ever?
Why are they always asking this woman about her husband”s infidelity? ask the man himself! WTF
Very silly question as She’s the one mostly granting interviews and being in the spotlight. The woman was a presidential candidate for heaven’s sake!
I thought, I’m the only one who find it absurd. Hilary’s whole political career is glazed over her husband’s infidelity. And no, it wasn’t an abuse of power because monica wasn’t coerced into any of it. It was Bill’s decision and Monica as well, they are bith equally responsible. If it didn’t make national news, the public would be oblivious to any of it.
@by_stander…Lewinsky made the first move though.Read Linda Trip’s chronicals. Trip is the woman Monica confided In.
And there are laws in the USA, Bill did not have to force her.She had choices.
Monica was not actually a Pauper and was not in it for a living.
She was just young, naive and loved the attention she got.