Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky wasn’t an abuse of power – Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton has continued to stand by her husband Bill Clinton who was hit with fresh criticism after a senator said he should have resigned following his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Hillary sat down for an interview with CBS where she defended Bill, saying his affair wasn’t an abuse of power.

Lewinsky was an adult when the affair took place, she said, and when asked what role she’s placed in criticizing the character of the women who have accused her husband of sexual misconduct, she said none.

Watch a short clip from the interview below: