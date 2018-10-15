BellaNaija

Another Video of Governor Ganduje allegedly taking Bribe Released | WATCH

15.10.2018

Another Video of Ganduje allegedly taking Bribe Released | BellaNaijaA video showing the Kano State Governor Umar Ganduuje allegedly receiving packets of money from unknown contractors, has been released.

The video becomes the second, after a first where the Governor was alleged to have received $230,000, a part payment of sums that reportedly amount to $5 million.

The Kano State Government had claimed that the first video, which was without an audio, was doctored.

The new video, shared by Daily Nigerian, contains audio and according to the news portal, has the governor pocketing packets of money.

Check the video out:

  • Jummy October 15, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Shey it was Bella that posted his daughter’s wedding early this year or something.
    They had like 8 ceremonies or something. LOL

  • mulikat October 15, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    see all this old fools call leaders , after stealing ,they still take Bribe, Corruption ,everyday by day.God we dont need old same Corrupt leaders again to rule us, we need freedom, we want young clean educated people to rules us.

  • mywifeisfiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine October 15, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    the APC SAINTS ARE MARCHING ON!! CARRY GO

  • Nazifi dauda musa October 16, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Kai abun kunya gaskiya anfadi kasa banauyi kuda muke da fatan kuzamo masu rekemana kasarmu me albarka sekuma kuzamo masu cutar damu gaskiya badadi

