Meghan Markle’s Mother is “Very Happy” about daughter’s Pregnancy

Meghan Markle‘s mother Doria Ragland has revealed that she’s very happy about the news that her daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant.

News of Meghan’s pregnancy broke on Monday morning after the Kensington Palace shared that she and Prince Harry are expecting their first child.

Well, Entertainment Tonight has shared the tea that the palace has released another statement, this time from Doria, saying she’s very happy about the news.

Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.

Asked if Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, has been notified of the pregnancy or has a statement, the palace reportedly refused to comment.