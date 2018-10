Veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs is one of the coolest 76-year old, his latest photos on Instagram has shown .

He shared these photos on Instagram, writing: “TODAY IS FRIDAY. How are you spending your weekend @ajokesilva”

His wife, Joke Silva, also a Nollywood veteran, had the perfect comment for the photos.

“Sir J feeling dope,” she said.

So sweet. And the grey hair 😍😍😍. GrandDaddy Yo!