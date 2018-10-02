BellaNaija

#Brexit: Britain to introduce “skills-based immigration that ends free movement” – Theresa May

02.10.2018 at By 14 Comments

Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Britain is introducing a migration policy that ends free movement allowing only skilled workers from various parts of the world.

She stated this in a tweet on Tuesday, writing:

We’re introducing a new skills-based immigration system that ends free movement. So that for the first time in decades, this country will control and choose who we want to come here. A system that looks across the globe and attracts people with the skills we need.

The PM, according to BBC, has also promised that the European Union will not be given preferential treatment after #Brexit.

“The new skills-based system will make sure low-skilled immigration is brought down and set the UK on the path to reduce immigration to sustainable levels, as we promised,” May was quoted as saying.

#Brexit: Britain to introduce "skills-based immigration that ends free movement" – Theresa May
  • yes maam October 2, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    good luck with that. Hope we do the same when they want to claim ‘expat’ here!

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • yes maam October 2, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    moderator…..!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • lacey October 2, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Cool! God answers prayers! Dancing shaku shaku for this news! Who Canada and America help? Bloody racist countries! I am glad I schooled in the U.S. though, but very onerous place to raise kids! After my business in Nigeria is properly put in place , moving back to the UK, which is the financial hub of the world, as far as I am concerned! Thank you Jesus !

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Elle October 2, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      Seems you don’t understand the dynamics of the racism that occurs in the UK. I laugh in Spanish.

      Love this! 268 Reply
      • Dayo October 2, 2018 at 10:31 pm

        Elle, abegi let me join in the laughter but in Wazobian…LOL!

        Apart from the social dynamics of racism, many do not understand the import of this so-called skills-based immigration policy and of course nobody can really predict the impact of Brexit (immediate and long-term) on the UK and its markets. Nonetheless, the greatest import of this policy will be on EU citizens who presently have an unencumbered right of immigration into the UK and for refugees/asylum seekers, etc.. For everyone else, nothing will change because the UK has had skill-based, UK-citizens-first, immigration system for well over the past decade.

        Love this! 13 Reply
      • Quincy October 3, 2018 at 9:17 pm

        Abi! At least, most of the time, you can see racism in North America clearly enough to complain about it and be listened to! Unfortunately not the case in the UK and Europe in general. We are not wanted there period!

        Love this! 1 Reply
    • Omo Oba October 2, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      Lol….you sound confused….UK is not racist? Even Brexit is part of the results of racism….

      Love this! 20 Reply
    • Uberhaute Looks October 3, 2018 at 10:20 am

      Instead of you to work on making your country better, you are busy dancing shaku shaku because of another.
      E ku ise ooo

      Love this! 17 Reply
  • Lacey October 3, 2018 at 12:42 am

    I understand the dynamics to like my own comment 10,000 times on this blog, but do you know what, I want to always stay real!!! If you want I can show you!!! I have lived in both countries and I feel better with the UK dynamics of racism!!! Please make your comment as per how you feel, and don’t come and spoil my relaxation time!!! I come here to unwind!!!

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Fyfi Salty October 3, 2018 at 10:19 am

      Help me tell them oh….As someone who’s lived in the Uk for over 19years…& work with predominately whites….You cannot compare the both countries you mentioned to the UK when it comes to racism. Infact, I can’t even stand (some) my fellow country people overseas..Story for another day!!

      Love this! 10 Reply
    • Elle October 3, 2018 at 1:06 pm

      I actually just opened up this post since I commented yesterday and was surprised to see the number of likes, so me sef join you shock!

      Enjoy your unwinding, we will be here to hear your UK stories. Till then, I continue laughing in Spanish 😂😁 The same Brexit that was driven majorly by immigration/ racism. Hehehe.

      Love this! 7 Reply
  • Des Moore October 3, 2018 at 12:49 am

    I laugh in Spanish. Theresa, you are not introducing anything new. This is simply a remix of the erstwhile HSMP

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Flemzy October 3, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    As a “lazy Nigerian youth” hustling for specialty training position here in UK, I think it makes the playing ground “fairer”. Any training post here is UK and EU first, then the rest of the world.
    Now it will be UK first, then everybody else will complete fairly.
    S

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • 9ja October 3, 2018 at 10:47 pm

      @Flemzy, in practice it will likely devolve to UK first, EU and US second, and then everyone else…

      Love this! 2 Reply
