Brexit: Britain to introduce “skills-based immigration that ends free movement” – Theresa May

Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Britain is introducing a migration policy that ends free movement allowing only skilled workers from various parts of the world.

She stated this in a tweet on Tuesday, writing:

We’re introducing a new skills-based immigration system that ends free movement. So that for the first time in decades, this country will control and choose who we want to come here. A system that looks across the globe and attracts people with the skills we need.

The PM, according to BBC, has also promised that the European Union will not be given preferential treatment after #Brexit.

“The new skills-based system will make sure low-skilled immigration is brought down and set the UK on the path to reduce immigration to sustainable levels, as we promised,” May was quoted as saying.