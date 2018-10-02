“This is not personal, it is beyond me as a person” – Tinubu on Supporting Sanwo-Olu | WATCH

Bola Tinubu has said that his support for Jide Sanwo-Olu for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries in Lagos state against the incumbent governor Akinwunmi Ambode is not personal, but what the party members want
Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, the former Lagos governor and APC national leader said the decision is beyond him as a person, but what the people wants.
“This is not personal. It is beyond me as a person,” he says.
The party’s primaries in the state took place on Tuesday, with Sanwo-Olu leading by a wide margin.
However, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has distanced itself from the exercise, saying the open ballot system is against its guidelines, adding that another primary will be conducted soon.
I have realized that most of us with smart phones and fancy opinions on social media hardly vote. The people who vote don’t have smart phones or social media to read our fancy opinions. Politics is local.
The folks voting today at Lagos primaries are mostly market women and general masses. I don’t see the elites on the queue. Elites don’t join political parties. They don’t or can’t vote most times. These market women and NURTW members have the absolute power to hire and fire. They most likely won’t be reading our comments on social media.
This is why our social media admiration and approval of Ambode won’t translate to votes when it matters most (Party primaries). There are no Facebook or Twitter political parties in Nigeria. Most of the informed youths don’t participate in politics. They don’t join political parties. You can’t enforce change through your phone keypads. Politics in Nigeria is very local. As a Nigerian youth, you have two options:
(1) join political parties and participate actively in politics like Emmanuel Macron, Barrack Obama, David Cameron, Nelson Mandela and co or
(2) continue to argue with your keypads.
Thank you for coming to my TED talk.
You and which elites are supporting online, cause i definitely i’m not in support of this sole called Accountant.
you better stop talking rubbish – abi general masses are no longer human beings? they don’t have brains abi?
do you even know how many people are online? or how many have phones?
not that all that matters when you do something as stupid as increase landuse charges by more than 600% overnight – that’s a clown that doesn’t even want to borrow brain assuming there isnt one.
That single act throws everything you have done into question good or bad. And if that is the sort of professionals that are coming out of the field of Accounting, it calls the entire field into question. im just trying to think of a field you dont any IQ for and imagine if they wouldn’t know that overnight change of anything by 600% especially to do with expense will not have a negative impact.
Not even ashamed to the complete public stupidity, you now want to run for 2nd term? meaning you cant even self-asses -. that as they say is a liability account.
the landslide is a reminder that the people are not completely stupid. i will further argue are on average more intelligent than the sole called professional accountant.
some people believe they can use their profession for negativity, well negativity = stupidity!
I said it before anybody could have defeated this guys at the polls its a no brainer. what will be odd was if he actually won.