LagosAPCPrimaries: Party Members voting for Ambode or Sanwo-Olu through Open Ballot

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Lagos state gubernatorial election is underway across the state.

Incumbent governor Akinwunmi Ambode and former commissioner Jide Sanwo-Olu are the two contestants vying for the party’s ticket.

The party opted for direct primaries for Tuesday’s election which had been postponed from Monday.

According the reports, party members are voting in an open ballot, standing on a queue for their preferred candidate.

Unverified reports on social media states that Sanwo-Olu, the preferred candidate of Bola Tinubu, former Lagos governor and national leader of the APC, is leading by a wide margin.

More details later…