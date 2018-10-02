Melania Trump arrives Ghana for 5-Day Africa Visit

U.S First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday arrived Ghana for her first solo trip in that office.
According to AP, Melania was received by Ghana’s First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo. She was welcomed with dancing and drumming and schoolchildren waving mini U.S. and Ghanaian flags.
She’ll be visiting Ghana’s neonatal intensive care unit, and then meet President Nana Akufo-Addo later in the day.
Melania will be spending five days in Africa, visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.
She had in August, announced that she’s visiting the continent to learn about “issues facing children” and its “rich culture and history”.
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Welcome to Africa help us
Help you how? Can she even help herself? you better stop waiting on the white man to come and save you and emancipate yourself first from mental slavery.
Solo trip to Africa. To what end and for what purpose? Is she just coming to Africa because Michelle Obama did the same thing or is she coming for a specific purpose or for a tangible reason? Besides why is she coming to the same continent her orange idiotic husband called shit hole. This woman is just unnecessary abeg.
@Ese, if Omarosa is to be believed, she’s poking her fat husband in the eye.
😂😂😂😂😂
WHAT IS HER RAPPORT WITH AFRICA??? REALLY… SHE IS AGAIN COPY CATING MY FAVORITE MICHELLE.