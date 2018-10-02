Melania Trump arrives Ghana for 5-Day Africa Visit

U.S First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday arrived Ghana for her first solo trip in that office.

According to AP, Melania was received by Ghana’s First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo. She was welcomed with dancing and drumming and schoolchildren waving mini U.S. and Ghanaian flags.

She’ll be visiting Ghana’s neonatal intensive care unit, and then meet President Nana Akufo-Addo later in the day.

Melania will be spending five days in Africa, visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

She had in August, announced that she’s visiting the continent to learn about “issues facing children” and its “rich culture and history”.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster