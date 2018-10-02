BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Fuel Laden Tanker explodes around Ojo Barracks, Lagos

02.10.2018 at By 1 Comment

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 2nd, a fuel laden tanker fell at Barracks bus-stop due to dilapidated state of the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The fall caused the tanker to explode and according to Vanguard, an eyewitness reports that no fewer than 8 vehicles were burnt by the fire with some people reportedly trapped in them.

No official report has been given on casualty figure or number of vehicles affected.

Social media users have shared photos and videos from the tragic event.

Photo Credit: @ushedogregon

1 Comments on Fuel Laden Tanker explodes around Ojo Barracks, Lagos
  • ‘Diddie October 2, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    That road is becoming a living hell. All authorities involved should please come to our rescue!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija