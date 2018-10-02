Fuel Laden Tanker explodes around Ojo Barracks, Lagos

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 2nd, a fuel laden tanker fell at Barracks bus-stop due to dilapidated state of the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The fall caused the tanker to explode and according to Vanguard, an eyewitness reports that no fewer than 8 vehicles were burnt by the fire with some people reportedly trapped in them.

No official report has been given on casualty figure or number of vehicles affected.

Social media users have shared photos and videos from the tragic event.

"@tejiri_official: @Gidi_Traffic clip from the tanker explosion that happened earlier today at barracks bus stop, LAGOS BADAGRY EXPRESSWAY. Several vehicles were burnt. That road is terrible and needs urgent intervention.#GIDITRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/pU6LCjdnEU — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) October 2, 2018

"@olaabdulakeem: Tanker explosion at Barracks Bustop along Lagos Badagry Exp way this early morning 2/10/2018. No loss of life had been confirmed though.@Gidi_Traffic#GIDITRAFFIC https://t.co/UwhZvKvEZe — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) October 2, 2018

Photo Credit: @ushedogregon