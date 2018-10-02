Reverend Chris Okotie Running for President in 2019

Senior Pastor of Household of God Church and former presidential aspirant Reverend Chris Okotie has announced that he’ll be running for president in the 2019 general elections.
According to Channels, Okotie made this known during a service to commemorate Nigeria’s independence on Monday.
He was quoted as saying:
I want to re-affirm my call for an interim government and to ask those that are concerned, who are the political actors to consider me as a consensus candidate. I have referred to myself as a consensus remedial facilitator because of the existential threats that we have now and I think that it’s time for us to lay aside the habiliments of our political affiliations and to embrace a new nationalistic philosophy that can salvage this country at this time.
Please it is not about running for presidential? The main question is Can you operate the affairs of Nigeria in your decision. It is not by mouth you decide you want to run for President. You should be able to satisfy the affairs of your people. Is he ready? You should also be able to face the affairs of Nigerians as a nation and make reasonable decisions not useless decisions for Nigerians.
This election is too sweet😂😂
How about the Senate, National Assembly or even governorship? There is a rot in these places that need to be adequately filled though. #EnoughisEnough