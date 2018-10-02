Reverend Chris Okotie Running for President in 2019

Senior Pastor of Household of God Church and former presidential aspirant Reverend Chris Okotie has announced that he’ll be running for president in the 2019 general elections.

According to Channels, Okotie made this known during a service to commemorate Nigeria’s independence on Monday.

He was quoted as saying:

I want to re-affirm my call for an interim government and to ask those that are concerned, who are the political actors to consider me as a consensus candidate. I have referred to myself as a consensus remedial facilitator because of the existential threats that we have now and I think that it’s time for us to lay aside the habiliments of our political affiliations and to embrace a new nationalistic philosophy that can salvage this country at this time.