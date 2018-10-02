Report shows Consequences of Cameroon Anglophone Conflict on Refugee Kids | WATCH

This Al Jazeera report by Ahmed Idris reveals how children are paying heavily for the conflict in Cameroon.

Since 2016, there have been reports of violence between Francophone state forces and Anglophone protesters resulting in brutal killings in the English-speaking parts of the country.

More than 25,000 people have crossed the border into Nigeria, Al Jazeera reports, most of them having no access to basic amenities.

Children’s schooling has been put on hold since fleeing to the country. The report reveals that the United Nations is working with Nigeria to provide education for the children.

Watch: