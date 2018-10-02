Report shows Consequences of Cameroon Anglophone Conflict on Refugee Kids | WATCH

This Al Jazeera report by Ahmed Idris reveals how children are paying heavily for the conflict in Cameroon.
Since 2016, there have been reports of violence between Francophone state forces and Anglophone protesters resulting in brutal killings in the English-speaking parts of the country.
More than 25,000 people have crossed the border into Nigeria, Al Jazeera reports, most of them having no access to basic amenities.
Children’s schooling has been put on hold since fleeing to the country. The report reveals that the United Nations is working with Nigeria to provide education for the children.
Watch:
The Southern Cameroon crisis is unfortunately being ignored by most of Africa, who only pay lip and eye service to the injustice. I would think it is imperative for adults or activists who read such reports to call their respective local government officials, country officials, African Union or the corrupt United Nations to demand for action and peace in the region. Sadly, most of the reports do not contain contacts to these officials. As a person from Anglophone Southern Cameroon, it is such a disgrace that the war has come to this. I know more than 10 people who have lost their lives or a family member in this. And the list of those who have been displaced “countless”.
My fellow Nigerians should be concerned about the manner in which President Buhari handed over Anglophone leaders to the dictator Paul Biya. And my fellow Africans should be concerned about this being “THEIR STORY”. Between, there is an election this week in Cameroon, yes a Presidential election, and we all know who the winner is. If this doesnt bother blogs and website to write about this injustice everyday, then nothing will incentive them to react to injustice. By the way, Anglophones or Francophone Cameroons who use social media or blogs to write about this injustice end up in prison. And our state run TV station hardly mentions the current way in the country.
Glad the Cameroon anglophone crisis is getting more (global) coverage especially in view of the upcoming elections (on sunday). Thanks BN!
I just read that Cameroon government finally agreed that their soldiers shot women and children claiming they were Boko Haram insurgents. This was a year or so after it happened. They had to be shamed into the admission by investigative BBC journalism. If this isn’t the start of genocide, I don’t know what else it is.