NWC Panel for #LagosAPCPrimaries to Hold Another Primary 

The National Working Committee (NWC) panel of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Lagos has said that it’ll be conducting fresh election in the state.
According to TheCable, Clement Ebri made this known at a press conference on Tuesday.
The committee had earlier distanced itself from the primary election that took place across the state earlier today where former commissioner and Bola Tinubu-anointed candidate Jide Sanwo-Olu won by a landslide according to preliminary results.
Ebri, at the press conference, said the open ballot system used was against the guidelines of the party.
We have to be careful because of the political tension in the state… we have to do things right. Lagos state is so important to us.
We want a victory that will be credible, and will be in line with the guidelines and rules… We are ready to go to the field now so that at the end of the day, we won’t be accused of being partisan. We are now ready to hit the ground running.
We have the electoral materials here but considering the Lagos situation, traffic and all, we will wait on the national office for action. The stage is set and the election will begin anytime from now. We will let you know as soon as officials come to get materials.
Photo Credit: TheCable
I have realized that most of us with smart phones and fancy opinions on social media hardly vote. The people who vote don’t have smart phones or social media to read our fancy opinions. Politics is local. The folks voting today at Lagos primaries are mostly market women and general masses. I don’t see the elites on the queue. Elites don’t join political parties. They don’t or can’t vote most times. These market women and NURTW members have the absolute power to hire and fire. They most likely won’t be reading our comments on social media. This is why our social media admiration and approval of Ambode won’t translate to votes when it matters most (Party primaries). There are no Facebook or Twitter political parties in Nigeria. Most of the informed youths don’t participate in politics. They don’t join political parties. You can’t enforce change through your phone keypads. Politics in Nigeria is very local. As a Nigerian youth, you have two options, join political parties and participate actively in politics like Emmanuel Macron, Barrack Obama, David Cameron, Nelson Mandela and co or continue to argue with your keypads. Thank you for coming to my TED talk.
@fit, if Ambode does not run under the APC banner, he will run under another party’s banner. We can either be led by a corrupt cabal/godfathers, by agberos/touts of the NURTW, or by the hardworking/enterpreneurial class that keeps Lagos ticking.