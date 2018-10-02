“Nigerian Police is one of the best in Africa…. compare murder & rape rates” – Yomi Shogunle

Head of Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle has, in a response to a tweet, said that the Nigerian Police Force is one of the best in Africa.

Shogunle had been criticised by @segalink, who spearheaded the #EndSARS campaign on social media, for saying the Force’s ceremonial uniform is the best in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR inspecting the #NigeriaAt58 Presidential Parade at Eagle Square Abuja today. The Nigeria Police ceremonial uniform is still the best in 🇳🇬. pic.twitter.com/IPk8ZmG5sD — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) October 1, 2018

“The world will not rate our police based on their ceremonial uniform but their conduct and professionalism. You are law enforcers not Fashion Police. I believe as we proceed with the reforms, we will be sincere to the cause & not play to the gallery,” @segalink had tweeted.

The world will not rate our police based on their ceremonial uniform but their conduct and professionalism. You are law enforcers not Fashion Police. I believe as we proceed with the reforms, we will be sincere to the cause & not play to the gallery. #NigeriaAt58 #ReformPoliceNG https://t.co/k1XdiF9Ynk — SEGA L’éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) October 2, 2018

Responding, Shogunle said:

Good ceremonial uniform is part of it. I have worked with Police from almost all of Africa & trained PO from across the continent. I BOLDLY SAY NPF IS ONE OF THE BEST. Compare murder & rape rate in with others. Point to one you think is better & I show you that you’re wrong.

With all respect, you cannot be a judge in your own case. Allow the masses do the assessment. — Ntietemi ETIM (@ntietemi) October 2, 2018