“Nigerian Police is one of the best in Africa…. compare murder & rape rates” – Yomi Shogunle

Head of Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle has, in a response to a tweet, said that the Nigerian Police Force is one of the best in Africa.
Shogunle had been criticised by @segalink, who spearheaded the #EndSARS campaign on social media, for saying the Force’s ceremonial uniform is the best in Nigeria.
President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR inspecting the #NigeriaAt58 Presidential Parade at Eagle Square Abuja today.
“The world will not rate our police based on their ceremonial uniform but their conduct and professionalism. You are law enforcers not Fashion Police. I believe as we proceed with the reforms, we will be sincere to the cause & not play to the gallery,” @segalink had tweeted.
Responding, Shogunle said:
Good ceremonial uniform is part of it. I have worked with Police from almost all of Africa & trained PO from across the continent. I BOLDLY SAY NPF IS ONE OF THE BEST. Compare murder & rape rate in with others. Point to one you think is better & I show you that you’re wrong.
With all respect, you cannot be a judge in your own case. Allow the masses do the assessment.
@AbayomiShogunle, are you for real?? Nigerian police the best? Compared to who?? yourself?? What a disgrace and insult to Nigerians and Nigerians in the diaspora. You want to compare murder and rape rate?? Please, @Shogunle, do not call for what you cannot handle. I hear my parents tell stories of how Nigerian police will be collecting money from people, corruption in the highest degree, and you want to compare murder and rape cases, with who?? I understand that Nigerian police do not ever run to the direction of the cry for help, instead you all face a different direction. Please, don’t insult yourself and Nigerians. You guys do not know how to conduct investigation. Issues of right and wrong, go to the highest bidder. Just keep quiet and let Nigerians judge your performance. SHISH!!!!!
Social media policeman. All he does is misyarn on twitter. Oga, get into the streets and go and do your work.
You should be ashamed of yourself Femi Shogunle for comparing the rotten Nigeria political Police, lying Police, rude Police, money for hand, back for ground police to others like them in Africa. The only way Nigeria can get rid of this useless police is to dissolve the entire police force, start from the scratch with the Local, state and the Federal police. A word is enough for the wise. I’ m just saying.
I have always known the NPF has always been useless but I did not realise it was terrible until I had an accident. I was heading home from work at Chisco traffic light when a truck ran red light and caused multiple collusion. One of the cars was a write off. If you are familiar with that route, you ‘ll know there is a bunch of police officers who stay beside oando filling station. When someone called them, their response was “there are posted to stay on the street not on the express road”. For an accident that happened right in front of them. I gave up on them a long time ago.
Sometimes this guy talks like he is thick. What are the reporting rates for crime. How many rapes have been successfully prosecuted. Social media policeman. Could they even do forensic testing if not for NGOs that have a passion for victims of assault training them.