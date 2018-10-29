Nigerians can dream and hope because Buhari has rebranded governance – Lai Mohammed | WATCH

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has shared reasons why he believes President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office.

The minister said this while speaking on Channels TV’s “Politics Today.” The president has delivered on his campaign promises, he said.

Today, under President Buhari, Nigerians can dream and hope because he has rebranded governance and put the country on the path of sustainable growth and development. He is investing in infrastructure and reinventing the most ambitious social programme in the history of the nation. The President is ensuring that the people do not loot the common resources and ensuring that Nigeria is self-sufficient in food production. Above all, he has brought honour and respect back to the country and fighting all sorts of insecurity in the country. It is Nigerians that are going to vote at the 2019 elections. They will make a choice between going back to the era of inefficiency, looting, decay in infrastructure and the era of integrity when the economy is being revived and insurgency is being tackled. It is not what Obasanjo says that matters because I am sure Nigerians will make the right choice.

He also spoke on the president’s secondary school leaving certificate, which has not been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He said:

We have moved beyond that. Let me quote what former President Olusegun Obasanjo said in 2015 during this saga of the President’s certificate. Obasanjo said that it is an insult on a man, who rose to the echelon in Nigeria Army, attended the War College in the US and Staff College in Nigeria, for anyone to start asking whether he has a certificate or not. I think I want to rest this case on that because it is a non-issue.

