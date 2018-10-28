Tony Anenih dies at 85

Former minister and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Anenih, has passed at the age of 85.
Punch reports that the former politician died in a private hospital in Abuja on Sunday.
A statement released by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said the state was commiserating with the family.
Obaseki said the state was saddened by the loss of the late politician who made immense contributions to the development of the state and the country.
Shey he will take all those billions allocated to his ministry of works to the beyond! Mister Chief, on your watch and as a result of financial embezzlement hoards of people have died from bad roads,
God rest the dead.
I never wish death on anybody, but for me its a welcome development all these corrupt leaders need to follow suit and die so that Nigeria will be free from bondage. May God comfort the family.
When a man dies, he finds out what is at the other end?
Some live as if they will not die or give account to God for how they lived life on earth.