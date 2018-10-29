Plane carrying 188 People crashes into Sea in Indonesia

An Indonesian plane carrying 188 people has crashed into the sea shortly after taking off.

The plane, a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max, was, according to the BBC, headed for Pangkal Pinang when it lost contact.

The plane was said to be carrying 178 adults, 3 babies, and 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew.

The cause of the crash is still unknown as the plane is a new one, starting operation in August.

It is unknown if there are survivors, the Indonesian Search, and Rescue Agency head Muhammad Syaugi telling newsmen:

We don’t know yet whether there are any survivors. We hope, we pray, but we cannot confirm.

Photo Credit: @ SAR_NASIONAL