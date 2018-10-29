German Chancellor Angela Merkel to step down in 2021

BellaNaija

Angela Merkel, Germany’s chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to step down at the end of her present term of office in 2021.

Punch reports that a party source confirmed the news to AFP, saying “She will not stand again for the chairmanship of her party.”

This is coming a day after her party, the Christian Democratic Union, and its coalition partner Social Democrats (SPD), suffered heavy losses in an election in the state of Hesse.

The coalition had suffered a similar loss two weeks earlier in Bavaria.

Angela Merkel has headed the CDU for 18 years and has been the German Chancellor since 2005.

Photo Credit: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

