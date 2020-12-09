Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé make Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women In the World List

Forbes has released its list of the 100 Most Powerful Women in the World, featuring influential leaders from 30 countries in politics, entertainment, business, and more.

This year, Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel sits on top of the list for the tenth year in a row, and according to Forbes, “Her leadership is marked by her steely reserve, from standing up to Donald Trump to allowing more than a million Syrian refugees into Germany”. Coming in as No. 2 on the list for the second straight year is European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde.

Next on the list as No. 3 is, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris makes it to the list. Forbes said her rapid ascension in U.S. politics catapulted her onto the list.

Forbes also recognised the Power Women who “received global plaudits for their effective responses to Covid-19”. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who sits at No. 32, “vanquished a first and second wave of a virus in her country by implementing strict lockdown and quarantine procedures” and Taiwan’s President, Tsai Ing-wen (No. 37) “implemented a rigorous contact-tracing program in January; as a result, to date, the island of 23 million people has lost only seven people to the virus”.

Also on the list are Melinda Gates (No. 5), Oprah Winfrey (No. 20), Queen Elizabeth II (No. 46), Rihanna (No. 69), Beyoncé (No. 72), Ava DuVernay (No. 79) and Taylor Swift (No. 82).

