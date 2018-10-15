DakoreAt40! Dakore Egbuson-Akande celebrates 40th birthday with Friends & Family

Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande turned a year older yesterday.
To celebrate her 40th birthday, the actress threw an intimate party which had her friends and family in attendance.
Spotted at the birthday was her husband Olumide Akande as well as Annie Idibia, 2Baba, Michelle Dede, Ezinne Chinkata and more.
From the videos below, it’s obvious the star actress had a blast.
See below:
Isn’t it a bit condescending to say spotted at her birthday is her husband? I mean he is her husband!