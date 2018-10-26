Fashola: Vote for Buhari to return Power to South-West in 2023

Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has urged the South West to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 to ensure power returns to the South-West in 2023.

According to Premium Times, Fashola made this known at a special Town Hall Meeting on infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency.

Fashola, speaking in Yoruba, said:

Did you know that power is rotating to the South-west after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019? Your child cannot surrender her waist for an edifying beads and you will use the bead to decorate another child’s waist. A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the South-west in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.