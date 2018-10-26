Fashola: Vote for Buhari to return Power to South-West in 2023

Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has urged the South West to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 to ensure power returns to the South-West in 2023.
According to Premium Times, Fashola made this known at a special Town Hall Meeting on infrastructure organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture and the National Orientation Agency.
Fashola, speaking in Yoruba, said:
Did you know that power is rotating to the South-west after the completion of Buhari’s tenure if you vote for him in 2019?
Your child cannot surrender her waist for an edifying beads and you will use the bead to decorate another child’s waist.
A vote for Buhari in 2019, means a return of power to the South-west in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.
Fashola showing his true colors. Why can’t some leaders talk intelligently and with diplomacy, instead they talk anyhow.
Nigerian politics isn’t mature for all this new world thinking. Fashola is right. If it come back to the south west. We can move the country forward during south west’s 8 years in power. That is just how it is for now. Everyone should align to the status quo or disrupt it. Not sure the youth are even organized enough to do that.
What is new world thinking about what Fashola said? Selfishness and greed are not part of any new world thinking. They are age old tactics that politicians think of,all the time but hide it with drab talk.
Pray and tell, what is the status quo?
I hope he knows BAT is angling to take over in 2023. Good luck with him and all of them with that.
I hope you and other ethnic bigots rot in hell. This is why Nigeria will never be great. The vote should be for the BEST candidate regardless of their ethnicity.
Barf!
Irritating Nigerian political class.
Enough with the darn tribalism.
Goodness gracious.
Even the supposed intelligent ones can be quite pathetic.
We will vote for good leadership not people from certain areas.
Goodness, I am livid.
Shame for this statement, Fashola.
Tribal politicking! Disappointed much.
Fashola. you descended too low. Pity!
Sir, you say?
i don’t get it ..power returns to south west so that???..does that solve misery and hunger?? what about south east? in fact shift jor?
No we will not vote for him. He does not deserve it. He is totally incompetent and a big disappointment to everyone who supported him initially, including his own wife. We will vote wisely. Thanks for the advice.
What a JERK
So we shouldn’t vote for him because there’s need for a better Nigeria rather because he’ll support a Yoruba Presidency by 2023
Shame on all these good for nothing leaders
Another greedy Yoruba man.. GTFOH
That’s why, a regional government with five deputy presidents and a president with a weak center is ideal!
Let every geopolitical region rule themselves. The office of the presidency to be rotated among the geopolitical zones.
The minority, and majority will get the opportunity to rule themselves.
We want restructured Nigeria, if Nigeria must remain as one nation.
Had a dream sometime ago where I was travelling from the north to the South and I had to go through the Border. This is the meaning of the dreaming. Nigeria is already in its last phase because we have failed as a nation. Some people cannot look beyond ethnic and regional lines and forget that there are a lot of minorities that are not being recognised. Since the center cannot hold everyone will go their way
This GFNC Of people! I’m of Yoruba descent but I think this infantile and pedestrian thinking is why ONE man pushed this guy to this level and still dictates who governs the SWstates. Just one mam. In a so called democracy? No candidate tells us what he will do to move Nigeria forward just tribal and religious divisive tactics as usual. So we should vote for PMB so you or your former mentor who rode “on June 12 Abiola victory” can become president and loot some more? I actually praise the masses for not chasing all of you across Seme and Lake Chad borders! Reactionary agents masquerading as democrats. Your mentor betrayed June 12 1993 voters, became an open nepotistic, pulled you to governorship from nowhere, and in the country of the blind you as a one-quarter sighted man are acting like a superstar! BN pls publish my opinion!
There is no democracy in the South West so don’t even go there! We despise the notion of “ wait until ASI….says it’s your turn “ and not meritocracy. It’s against all norms of democratic institutions so keep self serving advice to yourself!
Typo… became an openly nepotistic agent
Mrx, it is pseudo intellectuals like you dragging Nigeria back. 8 years of Yoruba presidency will make you a millionaire because I’m pretty sure you are connected to these wicked individuals who care nothing about the masses. It’s a federal system supposedly why can’t the Yoruba governors turn their states into utopia? New York, California etc are more developed than Mississippi and Alabama. In fact if California was a country it will be better than Great Britain by most parameters. So, exactly what “new world thinking” is your point? Have they fixed ANY of the SW states? Lagos that this guy controlled, has deteriorated and before you blame only his successor note that there are 200 year old well maintained infrastructures in the western world so if he didn’t buy Tokunbo of everything it would have taken more than 5 years to see the level of deterioration. As long as we have folks like you there can never be true federalism and the imbecilic power rotation will continue to keep the looters in power.
Nigeria’s newspaper headlines and faces in 1974 is similar to 2018, why? Your PMB was governor when I (almost a grandma) was like 6 years old. What is wrong with Nigeria? Have they turned folks into dumb zombies with the multitude of their rituals because we read of folks caught with human skulls every week? Like the Galatians, who bewitched Nigerians into zombies? Curse cause less will not come on me and mine and all those who stole the masses pieces of cake will never know peace, never!
BN please don’t censor my opinions. Most Nigerians abroad never thought they will relocate at least those who are like 50 and above. We became economic refugees, started all over because of folks like the 1/4 eyed man in the caucus of blind rulers and followers who justify their loot. Restitution is the first solution to Nigeria’s problem. If politically corrupt and their cronies and fronts were banned from traveling to Dubai and every western country today unless they voluntarily return their loot, the money will be invested in Nigeria and job creation and manufacturing will increase! We will get there whenever a saner President gets to the White House. There is enough Nigerian Americans who are ready to contribute their sweat to stop the “ zombification” of opposition in Nigeria. I’m not for the other party as they are all the same. That’s why tens or more can decamp on a given day. It’s chop I chop for both parties.
Fashola please we like you..you may be intelligent and hardworking but you are not a politician. Just stay in your lane and stop preaching to us on who to vote for.. Vote for Buhari ko, the most divisive
and incompetent president Nigeria ever had.!