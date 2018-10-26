Air Peace releases statement on Lagos-Owerri Flight Incident

The management of Air Peace has released a statement after its aircraft flying to Owerri from Lagos, had to return to the Lagos airport after take off.

A twitter user @VikkiAngelX had published a series of tweets, narrating what happened on the flight. The tweets read:

Today, a plane leaving Lagos for owerri left at 10am and landed back in Lagos at around 12:30. Twenty minutes after the take off the plane dropped suddenly (like your phone falling from your hand) to a lower altitude. People screamed and after a while the pilot announced that he didn’t have enough fuel to continue to Owerri. And so the plane turned back to Lagos flying at a much lower altitude. Low enough to see the ground all the way back to Lagos. Making the journey over 2 hours I don’t know what’s going on but (Air Peace) and the Nigerian aviation are using lives to play chess. This completely shook my day cos my mother was on that plane . Someone who hates flying and is hypertensive. She had to purposely stay calm or risk losing her life either way. (Air Peace) you asked to know what happened, since you want to act unaware. Abysmal Oh and more importantly the real story is that they lost an engine , not the fuel story the pilot cooked up to calm people.

In the statement signed by Chris Iwarah, its Corporate Communications Manager, the airline confirmed the incident, saying “Air Peace Lagos-Owerri Flight 7252 on Thursday returned to base after our crew observed that there was a change in cabin pressure”.

“In line with our standard operating procedure, the captain-in-command descended to a level where it would be comfortable for our valued guests, before making a return to base in line with global best practices in the aviation industry. We wish to assure members of the public that the incident had nothing whatsoever to do with the engines of the aircraft nor was it a life-threatening situation. The aircraft has since been thoroughly checked and confirmed serviceable. The aircraft went back into operations in less than an hour after going for maintenance checks. Air Peace is renowned for its quality maintenance reputation and we assure members of the flying public that we will continue to sustain the high standards of our flight operations and professionalism to guarantee the safety of our valued guests and crew,” the statement added.