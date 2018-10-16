Ghanaian Company Dext Technology wins 2018 ONE Africa Award

Ghanaian company Dext Technology has won the 2018 ONE Africa Award.

The company was awarded the $100,000 prize for their innovative Science Set – a portable kit which makes it easy for students in basic school to perform basic experiments in science and enhance their knowledge of science in a fun and engaging way.

Science Set contains over 45 individual components carefully crafted for easy assembly into a wide variety of experiment.

Dext Technology was founded by Charles Ofori Antipem and Micheal Asante-Afrifa and they both designed the Science Set.

The co-founders designed the product to solve the problem of children learning about science in abstract.

The 2018 runners-up:

MobileLabo (Togo) with a Mobile Learning Centre that visits schools enabling students to do practical science experiments in chemistry, physiology, electronics and much more. Bringing science to life.

Nal’ibali Trust (South Africa) running a national reading-for-enjoyment campaign inspiring children to fall in love with storytelling and reading. Helping students reach their potential.