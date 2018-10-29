How #BellaNaijaMCM Rotimi Babatunde Abina is tackling Poverty & Food Insecurity with ABROT

The vast majority of the standing infrastructure we see in Nigeria today, were built with proceeds from agriculture and although, unfortunately, the country looked away from farming as a result of the oil boom, agriculture still remains a viable pathway to prosperity for the world’s most populous black nation.

Our #BellaNaijaMCM this week Rotimi Babatunde Abina is an entrepreneur in the agriculture industry, who is combating poverty in rural areas, creating employment opportunities for the vulnerable, fostering food security, and reducing food wastage.

Rotimi founded ABROT Integrated Agribusiness Solutions Limited which works with small holder farmers on an out-grower scheme. It currently produces Tropical Ofada Rice, Tropical Maize, and Tropical Cassava.

ABROT works through the entire value chain: from planting, harvesting, processing, packaging and sales of agricultural produce, to providing advisory services to potential investors, stakeholders and entrepreneurs.

ABROT is using agriculture as a tool for economic prosperity of Africa; reducing poverty, fostering global food security, and reducing unemployment and wastage of agricultural produce, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals 1, 2 and 8.

Rotimi cut his teeth in human capital development working in a bunch of consulting companies in the early days of his career.

He also worked as Program Officer for the Murtala Muhammed Foundation and also worked on several other projects with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), IFC and African Development Bank (AfDB).

Rotimi holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from University of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, Nigeria, certificates in Business & Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Leadership from Rutgers University.

He is also 2017 Mandela Washington Fellow, and we celebrate him for his passion for building human capital through business and entrepreneurship to achieve economic growth and development.