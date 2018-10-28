BellaNaija

Meet #TheKwendus! Fitness Guru Uzi & Chinwe Tie the Knot

Celebrity trainer Uzi Kwendu and his longtime partner Chiwendu have officially gotten married.

See Photos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

They did it!!!!! #thekwendus

A post shared by Ikechukwu Onunaku (@official_ikechukwu) on

Photo Credit: Instagram | #TheKwendus

