Omoni Oboli celebrated son’s 17th Birthday with this Throwback Photo

It’s Nollywood actress and producer Omoni Oboli and her husband Nnamdi Oboli‘s son’s 17th birthday today.
To celebrate, Omoni Oboli shared a throwback photo from around the time Tobe was born, writing:
Happy 17th birthday @tobeoboli.
I have loved you since the first day I laid my eyes on you! 😍😍😍
Throwback to your naming ceremony when you were 8 days old! #Happy17thBirthdayTobeOboli #Birthday#tbt #Son #Love #Family #LoveLivesHere
PS: Nobody should come for me o! Y’all were also not slaying 17 years ago 🙄 plus I just had a baby 😜
View this post on Instagram
Happy 17th birthday @tobeoboli. I have loved you since the first day I laid my eyes on you! 😍😍😍 Throwback to your naming ceremony when you were 8 days old! #Happy17thBirthdayTobeOboli #Birthday #tbt #Son #Love #Family #LoveLivesHere PS: Nobody should come for me o! Y’all were also not slaying 17 years ago 🙄 plus I just had a baby 😜
Nnamdi also celebrated Tobe on his Instagram page, writing:
View this post on Instagram
Wow! Another year gone by so fast! 🏃🏃♀️🏃🏃♀️ Happy 17th Birthday to this handsome young man! @tobeoboli ❤️🎈🎁🎊🎉🎂🍰❤️ I’ve gone past stating how tall he is, that’s obvious 😀 If he had a stunted growth, then that would bother us 😟 Enriched with so much wisdom packaged into this 17 year old mind 🧐 We always have to be alert to his nuanced ways of getting out of a bind 😎 His days are full, by God’s Grace, and that fullness, we pray, will in turn bless his generation 💪🏽 Another year that reminds us parents that life is flitting and youthfulness is vain and full of action 🏃🏃♀️ I pray that the lessons we’ve learned over the years would be the safeguards for our children 🙏🏽 As we celebrate yet another year of stewardship of our son from way back when 🕰 We pray that no stumbling block would be too big to overcome along his life’s pathway 🙏🏽 So, here’s to another glorious year awarded us to say once again to our dear son, HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎁 #happybirthday #happybirthdayson