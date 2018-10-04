The Pastor Folu Adeboye Statement on Consulting for Marriage Making the Rounds on Social Media

A statement by Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer Pastor E.A Adebayo is currently making the rounds on social media.
In a tweet by the church’s official handle, Pastor Folu said during her session: “There should be no confusion in the house of God. You have to go to your Pastor first to consult for marriage before your parent.”
She was speaking at the ongoing National Youth Convention of the church.
See the full tweets from the church’s handle below:
Topic: "The Indomitable Family"
Text: Genesis 1: 18-26
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Every Family foundation must come from God most especially those who are Christians.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
There should be no confusion in the house of God. You have to go to your Pastor first to consult for marriage before your parent
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Indomitable means impossible to defeat, it means impossible to subdue. I pray You not fail in your marriage in the name of Jesus!
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
When you attain the age of marriage pray to God for the right choice.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Some of us are blunt because we are not flexible to the HolySpirit
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
The foundation of marraige must be on God and God only.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
What is not of God is not good. Those who walk in the way of the Lord are undefiled.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
There should be no deceit in courtship.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Don't marry a wife on credit.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Whatever you can afford is what you should do. Cut your coat according to your cloth (not your size)
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Get a job before marriage. When you fall out of cash she falls out of love.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
The problem we have today is that Youths don't want to be accountable.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Proverbs 31:11
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
An indomitable woman is supposed to be a builder in the marriage
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
When you live a false life as a youth, when you get married your partner is in TROUBLE.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
If Jesus can tolerate us then we must learn to tolerate others.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
6. Honour each Other.
Men love honour, some wives can't even call their husband with respect.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
7. Parenting, Proverbs 22:6
If you don't take care of the children that God has given to you, you are already failure. Act 21:9
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Follow up your children, don't leave your children at the mercy of their teachers.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
You have to train your children economically.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Parenting is a crucial aspect in God's heart concerning family
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
May you never end badly in Jesus name.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Teach your children contentment.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Serve the Lord in your homes.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
If your marriage is already domitable it can be amended to indomitable
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
If you can't say SORRY, PLEASE, and THANK YOU, You need to amend your ways.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
There can be amendments.
God can make things better in your marriage.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
God of Dominion will sanctify your homes from all evil in Jesus Name.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Lord, have your way and give me to heart to surrender to you totally so that my marriage can be Indomitable.
Lord, I want to enjoy the benefits of an Indomitable marriage, help me.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Train your children economically, whatever you can't afford, don't borrow to buy for them.
DAY4 || PLENARY SESSION 6 #Indomitable#RCCGAYC2018
— RCCG (@rccghq) October 4, 2018
Where was it said that we should honour our pastors so that we may live long on earth? I am sorry but i disagree with the statement… You dont have to consult with them first..you consult with the Holy spirit first, then yourself, then your parents..Pastors are just to join you.. All decision lies with you in the long run.
I just listened to the one hour thirty minutes video, she said go to your pastor first because he will confirm to you if anyone is coming for the sisters hand in marriage, God is not the author of confusion, when pastor confirms no one is coming for the sisters or she is not engaged then you can meet your parents… I watched the video, she was misquoted haba….
Is it not easier to ask the sister herself or redeem pipo forbid asking a girl for her own hand in marriage? Who would have told your pastor whether the girl is available or not- isn’t it the girl herself? Or wait- maybe someone she doesn’t like and would never marry is eyeing her and because he first registered interest with the pastor then he automatically gets the girl? Abeg it doesn’t make any sense.
ok. I am happy for this clarification.
The essence is to know if there are other people and not for validity bcoz i was thinking what if the intending couples have always been friends and their parents naturally knew about them.
Several controversial yet valid points expressed!
We need the old time religion back abeg. These new Pastors twist the truth and add things that are not there. Sometimes I feel like Daddy Freeze is right o, that these people are fraudulent! Which Pastor did Esther meet before marrying a King and liberating the Jews? Which Pastor did Rebekah meet before agreeing to marry Isaac even without seeing him? Which Pastor told Mary that Joseph was an honourable man to the point that he did not put her away publicly when he learned she was pregnant. O di egwu! Endtime Pastors.
Which part of what mrs folu say have to do with fraud? Please tread carefuly. What she meant is before you meet with your parents which you must first go to your pastor so he can pray for complete confirmation, meeting your parents is when you have finally decided who you want to marry. Your pastor represents God and if you are a serious christian not a church attendee then you should know God must give you a go ahead before you marry, that you get through your pastor just to be sure its not your flesh or chemistry leading you.
Sorry said
Your pastor does not represent God.
God represents God. Your pastor represents the church name, let’s stop giving these folk too much power.
She didnt say go to your pastor OR seek Gods view in your situation. She said you HAVE to go to your pastor first. I know a lot of RCCG ppl, my family included. The one thing i dislike with how their leadership team is that they encourage them to be overly reliant on their leaders. My sister will go to FOL and come back with oil or handkerchief that shared a podium with their pastor for complete healing or as answer to prayers.
I thought Jesus Christ came to earth and left us with the holy spirit so we can seek to tap into the direct anointing of the holy spirit. I thought being born again meant our only middle man are Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. Shebi the Christ that lives in me also lives in the pastor. Fair enough, some pastors have improved their rship with Christ far better than their church members but if you dont encourage them to self serve and discover Gods miracle themselves, they will never mature as Christians.
This isnt the old testatment, we dont need Moses or Joshua to speak to God on our behalf. So how is it that it appears that majority of these pastors are encouraging these dependencies on them instead of encouraging us to tap into the Holy Spirit so we can grow from baby Christians to matured ones?
Babe you didn’t watch the full video either, this is not the reason she gave, go watch it again on YouTube, indomitable marriage
I’m not sure how your pastor and your own self somehow got time-stranded in the days of Jeremiah and the prophets…. but let me break the good news to you of a man called Jesus who’s torn down the veil of separation and called us all as priests. Just imagine the ambit of this new freedom…. incredibly good news indeed.
It’s so much in this your post.
1. Are you implying chemistry with a person is not a necessity to/for marriage?
2. Didi the serious christian,please tell us which book/verse in the Bible tells Christians to go through their pastor for their pastor to approve their choice of partner for marriage. Please also give examples from the marriages in the bible if this is demonstrated.
3. Everyday we are seeing pastors who’ve lied to and defrauded their congregation. So if you went to such a pastor for approval of your marriage,is it still valid? Did God speak to them?
Why should a pastor confirm your relationship? Is he the one that will live with the man or woman you marry? I would understanding marriage counselling when you have BOTH decided to get married, but not puuting the decision-making in pastor’s hands. That is not within your Pastor’s jurisdiction. I will never understand people who tell their Pastors about their dating life. I don’t give anyone front row seat into my private affairs like that.
*understand
*put
Why can you not pray by yourself for ‘complete confirmation’? I don’t see anywhere in the bible whether OT or NT where it says you have to go through your pastor to pray to your own God again. About a matter that He knows is dear to your heart. So why are you a Christian and a churchgoer if you cannot pray to God yourself?
Can we just focus on the valid points raised and disregard what doesn’t work for you, Must everything be turned into a fanfare in this country
I agree. I don’t care for the whole go to pastor before parent thing but she makes some very valid points. Yes respect each other,honor each other, call each other respectfully, plan your finances, don’t over extend yourself etc
LOL. We need to focus on everything cos a lot of these supposed sherperds are telling outright lies, and leading their sheep off clifts.
Pastors, pastors wives and their God complex! Rubbish.
My sheep know my voice! You guys are not her sheep and will never hear her! The people she is talking to, knows themselves.
Yes thank God we are not her sheep, we hear the voice of our true Shepherd.
She is so wrong. The bible says “honour your father and your mother that you may live long” . Statement like that made by wife of the RCCG general overseer, make some people who follow their pastors sheepishly to make terrible mistakes that their pastors may not be able to rectify later in life! There are certain marital issues that only your parents and elders in your family can help you understand as a result of their experiences and wealth of knowledge for which your pastors could offer little or no help. Men and Women of God should please be mindful of what they feed to their congregation so as not to causes crisis in people’s family, because some people tend to believe their pastors more than their parents.
You people have been given CAKE …but still you grumble over the “cherry on top”
Body of Christ…you are wasting energy on the wrong things…see how the devil is distracting the lot of you.
Sigh
No offense but the day I saw a necklace with Pastor Adeboye’s picture was the day I knew some of the Rccg members and ministers have turned him into their god. He is a man, just like you and me. The Bible says “ Elijah was a man just like us”. That same Elijah in the Bible that called down fire on 300 prophets of Baal in a verifiable way, not hearsay! Christians, we are called to work out our salvation with fear and trembling ourselves. Ezekiel dedicated a few chapters to false prophets and wannabe gods. Find those chapters.
All of you that pray to the god of this & that pastor, you are disobeying the Bible by adding to it. God himself said call me the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. None of these folks have finished their Christian race and they may be better at prayer than you but they cannot answer prayers, only God through Jesus can. As it is written, “ there is ONE GOD and ONE mediator between God and man. That is Jesus. Stop glorifying and deifying these people. Respect is ok but God will never share His glory with ANYONE, in Isaiah it is written “ I am the Lord, my glory I give to no other nor my praise to graven images”. None of them has finished their race. They are also working out their salvation with fear and trembling and putting their images on the entrance of every parish seems to me beyond respect to idolatry. Curse causeless will not come upon me and God himself said judgement must and will start in the church.
It is obvious to an unbiased observer that poverty in Nigeria grew in the same direction on the graph as the rise of religion. If we all truly practice what we are taught by the Bible, corruption will be less. Why won’t a pastor ask a civil servant where he got N10m tithe? Months ago I read about a civil servant that gave was it N100m to his church. God is a just God and that is why he said judgement will start in his house. We the saints are to judge unbelievers so it’s only fair that God, the righteous judge will start by purifying his own church. To the extent that some are collecting stolen loot at the tithe level and are not criticizing the forces of corruption and oppression, the word cannot go unfulfilled but must accomplish the purpose God said it. Your pastor is human, you don’t even know where he gets his microwave power because God is not a programmable microwave. Beware of idolatry. It creeps in subtly and is very much established in Nigerian churches now. Again curse curseless will not come on me and for the “ judge not crowds” , God said judgement will begin in the church. The richer the Pastors, the poorer the congregation. It’s pathetic.
