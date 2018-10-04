The Pastor Folu Adeboye Statement on Consulting for Marriage Making the Rounds on Social Media

A statement by Pastor Folu Adeboye, wife of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer Pastor E.A Adebayo is currently making the rounds on social media.

In a tweet by the church’s official handle, Pastor Folu said during her session: “There should be no confusion in the house of God. You have to go to your Pastor first to consult for marriage before your parent.”

She was speaking at the ongoing National Youth Convention of the church.

See the full tweets from the church’s handle below:

Every Family foundation must come from God most especially those who are Christians.

There should be no confusion in the house of God. You have to go to your Pastor first to consult for marriage before your parent

Indomitable means impossible to defeat, it means impossible to subdue. I pray You not fail in your marriage in the name of Jesus!

When you attain the age of marriage pray to God for the right choice.

Some of us are blunt because we are not flexible to the HolySpirit

The foundation of marraige must be on God and God only.

What is not of God is not good. Those who walk in the way of the Lord are undefiled.

Whatever you can afford is what you should do. Cut your coat according to your cloth (not your size)

Get a job before marriage. When you fall out of cash she falls out of love.

The problem we have today is that Youths don't want to be accountable.

An indomitable woman is supposed to be a builder in the marriage

When you live a false life as a youth, when you get married your partner is in TROUBLE.

If Jesus can tolerate us then we must learn to tolerate others.

6. Honour each Other.

Men love honour, some wives can't even call their husband with respect.

7. Parenting, Proverbs 22:6

If you don't take care of the children that God has given to you, you are already failure. Act 21:9

Follow up your children, don't leave your children at the mercy of their teachers.

Parenting is a crucial aspect in God's heart concerning family

If your marriage is already domitable it can be amended to indomitable

If you can't say SORRY, PLEASE, and THANK YOU, You need to amend your ways.

There can be amendments.

God can make things better in your marriage.

God of Dominion will sanctify your homes from all evil in Jesus Name.

Lord, have your way and give me to heart to surrender to you totally so that my marriage can be Indomitable. Lord, I want to enjoy the benefits of an Indomitable marriage, help me.

Train your children economically, whatever you can't afford, don't borrow to buy for them.