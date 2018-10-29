It was Priyanka Chopra’s Bridal Shower yesterday & she was Gorgeous!

Actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra has been engaged to her bae Nick Jonas for a while now, with their wedding (rumoured) to come up in December, so it’s only reasonable for her to have a bridal shower.

Everyone was taken by surprise though, to find that her bridal shower took place yesterday, Sunday, and in the famous Tiffany’s, no less.

Priyanka, who’s always been an outspoken fan of the store, had her bridal shower at Tiffany & Co.’s Blue Box Cafe, wearing a stunning Marchesa gown.

It’s not even her wedding yet and she already makes for a beautiful bride.

Priyanka paired her Marchesa gown (and its feathered bottom) with nude Christian Louboutin pumps, diamond necklace and earrings (she was in Tiffany’s, after all) and her diamond engagement ring.

The shower was attended by friends and family, including Lupita Nyong’o and Priyanka’s future brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle.

Photo Credit: mimi