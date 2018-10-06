BellaNaija

“Being raised by a single mother has helped me appreciate women more” – Teddy A

06.10.2018

Big Brother Naija 2018 star Teddy A has opened up about being raised by a single mother in a chat with Punch‘s Saturday Beats.

“Every man is a mummy’s boy. I was raised by a single mother and I am very close to her. I feel that any man who is close to his mother knows how to treat a woman,” the singer said.

“Being raised by a single mother has helped me appreciate women more. Before I was reckless with women but as time went on, I realised it was not what I wanted to do because it didn’t really work for me.

“People have seen the way I treated Bam Bam in the house and that is me when I am interested in a woman. However, I have no resentment towards my father. Whatever issues you have with your dad should not be because of your mother,” he added.

2 Comments on “Being raised by a single mother has helped me appreciate women more” – Teddy A
  • Nkechi October 6, 2018 at 10:19 am

    The bad man with a soft heart. The way you treated bambam in BBN and how you still stand for her outside the house made me like you.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Ojo October 6, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    I pray everything works for you. I love your music

    Love this! 9 Reply
