Rihanna turns down Super Bowl show in support of Colin Kaepernick

An activist in not just her words but also actions – that’s Rihanna!

The singer reportedly turned down an offer to headline February 2019’s Superbowl halftime show because of her support for Colin Kaepernick.

According to Us Weekly, the popstar told the NFL a big “no” because she didn’t agree with their stance. A source who spoke to them said:

The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta. They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.

The halftime show will instead be headlined by Maroon 5, who accepted the offer after she declined.