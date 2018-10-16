BellaNaija

Tonto Dikeh calls out “5 Star Hotel” in Nigeria for Covering Up Murder/Murder Plan

16.10.2018

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has in a post on her Instagram Story, insinuated that a luxury hotel is covering up a murder/murder plan in the works.

She wrote:

Working on a case that’s breaking my heart and making me lose appetite. A case of how far these luxury hotels in Nigeria would go to cover up evil being done in their premises. I mean, even murder?

By the end of today, if things don’t settle right, I will be releasing the names… victim and crime committed. 5 star hotel involved. A murder plan in works.

  • Drama October 16, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Murder in a five star Hotel. The movie coming to a cinema near you.

    32
  • nawa October 16, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    She don start again o

    10
  • Xplorenollywood.com October 16, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    So i am guessing this is not in Nigeria, cos the last i checked we had mainly 3-4 star hotels. But then again, maybe i am rusty in my research.

    10
  • VIKY October 16, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    abeg abeg…..

    2
  • Make I talk October 16, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    I personally think she should be arrested for not going directly to the police and writing this on social media. It’s quite sad the rubbish we see on line in quest for attention.

    14
  • whocares October 16, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    it better not fecking be some publicity for a movie cos this is VERY juicy gist.

    12
  • Adamazi October 16, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Am with Drama on this one. LOL!

    4
  • Tt October 17, 2018 at 12:13 am

    End of the day has passed o…Aunty drama queen we have heard nothing yet

    11
  • cissy_3000 October 17, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    You guys, let give her the benefit of doubt,if its true she has seen something in these establishment, then it only right that someone will speak out. At times we turn a blind eye and say that no consign me. But it does concern us, too many atrocities are being committed by people with money and its been covered up, think of the victim and their family. if A 5star hotel is covering up something i want to know about it. so i don’t book it as its not safe. who want to stay sonewhere where a murder has been committed.

    Tonto please be careful so they don’t come after you

    2
