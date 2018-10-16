Meghan Markle & Prince Harry make First appearance since Pregnancy Announcement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first outing together since announcing they are expecting a child.

The couple attended a welcome event with Australia’s Governor General Peter Cosgrove on Tuesday morning at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia.

During the event, Governor General Cosgrove and his wife Lady Lynn Cosgrove gave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry their first baby gifts – a fluffy stuffed kangaroo. Later in the day, the couple headed over to the Taronga Zoo as part of their 16-day Autumn tour.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski