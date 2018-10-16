BellaNaija

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry make First appearance since Pregnancy Announcement

16.10.2018 at By 5 Comments

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first outing together since announcing they are expecting a child.

The couple attended a welcome event with Australia’s Governor General Peter Cosgrove on Tuesday morning at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia.

During the event, Governor General Cosgrove and his wife Lady Lynn Cosgrove gave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry their first baby gifts – a fluffy stuffed kangaroo. Later in the day, the couple headed over to the Taronga Zoo as part of their 16-day Autumn tour.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski

  • Mrs chidukane October 16, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    The PDA is on another level. I’m over it. I’m not a lovey dovey PDA person sha you people should not come and kill me.

    Love this! 7 Reply
    • chu-chu October 17, 2018 at 9:28 am

      Abeggi! It is refreshing. Don’t open a post on them next time, so they don’t choke you some more, with their PDA . It’s that simple!

      Love this! 14 Reply
  • ProudNigerian October 16, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    If they cough, if they shut you post nawa!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Lilo October 16, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    These two are too damn hot together. Kilode? I just want me a tall glass of harry. Wooot!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Ese October 17, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Class

    Love this! 2 Reply
