Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are expecting a Baby!

15.10.2018 at By 8 Comments

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child!

The Kensington Palace shared the news on Twitter, saying that the baby will arrive spring 2019.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

The couple wedded in May 2018, in a lavish $2.7 million ceremony.

We’re so excited for the parents-to-be!

8 Comments on Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are expecting a Baby!
  • Unicorn October 15, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Such a wonderful news. Nothing is ever too late in life.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • bolintin October 15, 2018 at 11:35 am

    WAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO………………… I am so happy to be the first to congratulate them. I am so so so so happy for these ones.
    Thank God for them

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Asa October 15, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    I talk am! As I see her dress for Princess Eugene wedding I guess say she get belle!

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • goody October 16, 2018 at 8:48 am

      our language is so sweet! cann’t stop laughing.

      Love this! 6 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane October 15, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    The whole world knew already. That blue dress with the ruffles already gave the game away plus she gained a bit of weight. Congrats.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • nene+ October 15, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Congrats Prince Harry and Megan!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Lilo October 15, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Choi. Samantha Markle will lose her marbles again oh. Congrats. You could tell these two gbensh a lot.

    Imagine if she was trapped at MFM or Redeem begging God to save her from shame of divorce and restore her broken marriage to her ex. Sometimes moving on is your biggest breakthrough. Against all odds – Black, divorced, older than Harry…yet this chic is winning!

    Love this! 18 Reply
    • Amaka October 16, 2018 at 10:55 am

      @Lilo.. she ended the marriage to her Ex so she definitely wouldn’t have been praying for restoration of the marriage ..

      Love this! 2 Reply
