Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are expecting a Baby!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child!

The Kensington Palace shared the news on Twitter, saying that the baby will arrive spring 2019.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

The couple wedded in May 2018, in a lavish $2.7 million ceremony.

We’re so excited for the parents-to-be!