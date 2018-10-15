Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are expecting a Baby!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child!
The Kensington Palace shared the news on Twitter, saying that the baby will arrive spring 2019.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018
The couple wedded in May 2018, in a lavish $2.7 million ceremony.
We’re so excited for the parents-to-be!
Such a wonderful news. Nothing is ever too late in life.
WAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO………………… I am so happy to be the first to congratulate them. I am so so so so happy for these ones.
Thank God for them
I talk am! As I see her dress for Princess Eugene wedding I guess say she get belle!
our language is so sweet! cann’t stop laughing.
The whole world knew already. That blue dress with the ruffles already gave the game away plus she gained a bit of weight. Congrats.
Congrats Prince Harry and Megan!
Choi. Samantha Markle will lose her marbles again oh. Congrats. You could tell these two gbensh a lot.
Imagine if she was trapped at MFM or Redeem begging God to save her from shame of divorce and restore her broken marriage to her ex. Sometimes moving on is your biggest breakthrough. Against all odds – Black, divorced, older than Harry…yet this chic is winning!
@Lilo.. she ended the marriage to her Ex so she definitely wouldn’t have been praying for restoration of the marriage ..