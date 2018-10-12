Yemi Alade: “Nigeria, Why are our leaders so heartless?”

Yemi Alade is tired of the “heartlessness” of Nigerian leaders and she’s letting it out on social media.

“Why are our leaders so heartless?” she tweeted on Thursday night, mentioning President Muhammadu Buhariu‘s handle.

“The roads are bad, hospitals are bad, education is bad,” she added. “We put in our best to create jobs for the people in our industry with no support structure. Now you want us to vote?” she concluded.

She had on Thursday tweeted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed. “PDP and APC have both failed us,” she said.

