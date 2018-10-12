Yemi Alade: “Nigeria, Why are our leaders so heartless?”

Yemi Alade is tired of the “heartlessness” of Nigerian leaders and she’s letting it out on social media.
“Why are our leaders so heartless?” she tweeted on Thursday night, mentioning President Muhammadu Buhariu‘s handle.
“The roads are bad, hospitals are bad, education is bad,” she added. “We put in our best to create jobs for the people in our industry with no support structure. Now you want us to vote?” she concluded.
Nigeria ……. why are our leaders soooo heartless @MBuhari …… the roads are bad, hospitals are bad, education is bad. We put in our best to create jobs for the people in our industry with no support structure. Now you want us to vote?
— #OHMYGOSH (@yemialadee) October 11, 2018
She had on Thursday tweeted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed. “PDP and APC have both failed us,” she said.
PDP and APC have both failed us.
— #OHMYGOSH (@yemialadee) October 10, 2018
Good speaking up! We need more celebs to do the same
I am waiting for them to call you for a concert so you can sing “Nigeria who is your man” Like you did for Togo.Now you are coming here to talk about Nigeria Aunty Yemi cover face small.
Actually its not entirely their fault. especially if they are not Lawyers or Accountants.
this was always the risk of what i can only simply describe as padi padi politics – where you are picking people into positions because of tribe or friendship.
little did you know there was a bigger stake and a deeper game being played by two professions that can end up enslaving you in the process.
so instead of scholas or intellects, you put people that dont have the capacity to even understand the game.. They became the perfect patsy for those that will come later to use them.
They are not heartless, they just aren’t that smart.
And it turns out they don’t need to be, there is no consequence for being responsible for causing a mass casualty disaster as a policy maker or being part of the policy making process that caused a mass casualty disaster.
What is happening is very deliberate and systematic and has very little to do with the heart of a leader. Its all about providing a steady revenue stream for lawyers and accountants. by infringing on the inalienable rights of human beings.
infact i remember once showing the hard evidence written into law to a guy that was arguing with me, this was before they recently drastically amending a federal law that impacts economic freedom and right to earn a living.
The guy i showed said to me, our graduates need jobs, and i said so lawyers and accountants are the only graduates in Nigeria abi?
we need a leader and or tribunal of people from all “works” of life that will table this matter you can not cause this sort of mass casualty disaster and not do some jail time.
If they say they dont believe bad polices can influence peoples behaviour ask them why are they creating the policies in the first place.
And if they say they didn’t know this will happen then ask what qualified them to start making their half-baked policies in the first place without any scientific research?
And those that bring up the will of the people, ask them for the number of people that voted and the number of people the policy affects negatively. There is no human being that votes to infringe on his/her inalienable rights. so either they never voted or they didnt know what they are voting for.
They say its cant be done, ask them how did the UK do their own referendum
Like our President said in his speech to religious leaders – “To all of us politicians, I ask that we discharge our political responsibilities with integrity, bearing in mind that we will one day give account to God Almighty.”
In other words once getting into office, Kings only accountable to God. regardless of whatever mass disaster is caused by their bad “policies” to man.
I actually like our current President because without him alot of things will not have come to light.
Its clear now we need laws that protect the inalienable rights of human beings – we need very clear consequence especially for those involved in creating policies that cause mass casualty disasters. We are currently trusting people to secure our inalienable rights even with conflict of interest e.t.c at play with no disincentive when they decided to break that trust.
its like saying to a stranger this is £10 million (assuming you know whats in the bag) keep it for me – don’t worry i wont chase you or worry you if i don’t get it back.
Its only when we have systematic protections for our inalienable rights in place that our society will truly flourish.
But dont expect that lawyers or accountants will come and tell you or do this for us – they will rather you hear tales by moonlight