2019 Elections: Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai picks Dr. Hadiza Balarab as his Running Mate

APC Kaduna State Governorship Aspirant and sitting Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has announced his running mate for the forthcoming 2019 elections.

He has announced Dr. Hadiza Balarab to be the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state if he wins.

According to the state’s official Twitter handle, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe is the current Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency, a position she has held since February 2016.

Prior to joining the Kaduna State Government, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe was Director of Public Health in the FCT. She studied Medicine at the University of Maiduguri and graduated in 1988.

She was a Senior Registrar at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital before joining the services of the FCT in 2004.

  • TheRealist November 2, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Half-bread is….whatever, but still waiting to see women at the TOP of the ticket in Nigeria!

    Love this! 1 Reply
