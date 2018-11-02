President Buhari receives Attestation & Confirmation of result from WAEC

President Buhari has received an attestation and confirmation of his result from West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) registrar in State House on the 2nd November 2018.

He posted a video from the moment on Instagram with the caption:

Today I received the attestation and confirmation of my 1961 West African School Certificate (WASC) Examination result, from the Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). It was also an opportunity for me to thank WAEC for upholding its integrity over the years.

See his tweets below.

pic.twitter.com/coJpMFZ0Kr — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 2, 2018

As a Nigerian military officer, it would have been impossible for me to have attended the Defence Services Staff College in India in 1973, and, after that – in 1979 – the United States Army War College, had I not sat for the WASC examinations, which I did in 1961. pic.twitter.com/pqTGMpcyC2 — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 2, 2018