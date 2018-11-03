I am running as a credible alternative to the Siamese Twins of failure that the APC/PDP represents – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education and the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili, has said her presidential ambition is a credible alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ezekwesili said this while reacting to claims that her candidacy will only result in splitting votes originality meant for the big political parties.

The former minister, whose campaign is hinged on lifting over 80 million Nigerians out of poverty, said:

I don’t know why anyone will think it makes sense that I’m here to split votes. I am here to answer the call of majority of Nigerians who are living in abject poverty in the midst of abundance. I am running as a credible alternative to the Siamese Twins of failure that the APC/PDP represents – that is precisely why I am in the racers be President. It is high time the ruling elite know that they have a fight in the hands. And the fight is not against me, it is against the hundreds of millions of people out in the streets with no assurance of food, shelter, and other basic amenities. That is the fight that they are in, and I can assure you that they – Nigeria’s failed leadership – cannot win.