69-year old Dutchman files suit to reduce his Age to 49 Years

A 69 year old Dutchman has filed a suit to reduce his age by 20 years, BBC is reporting.

Emile Ratelband, who describes himself as a “positivity trainer” wants to shift his birthday from March 11, 1949 to March 11, 1969.

Ratelband, a media personality, entrepreneur and trainer in neurolinguistic programming, said he feels discriminated against because of his age, saying his chances of getting employed or finding a partner on dating app, Tinder have reduced because of his age.

“We live in a time when you can change your name and change your gender. Why can’t I decide my own age?” he said.

“When I’m 69, I am limited. If I’m 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work.

“When I’m on Tinder and it says I’m 69, I don’t get an answer. When I’m 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position,” he added.

According to BBC, Ratelband launched the legal battle in a local court in Arnhem and judges are expected to rule on the case in four weeks.

One of the judges was quoted as saying: “Who were your parents looking after then (referring to the 20 years Ratelband wants to erase)? Who was that little boy?” he was quoted as saying.

In his argument, Ratelband, who describes himself as a “young god,” said his doctors have told him he had the body of a 45-year-old.

Ratelband, in a post on his Facebook page in 2017, said the decision was not because he was afraid of getting old, but he wants to make the most of life for as long as possible.

Ratelband also said that he’d renounce his pension if he successfully reduce his age.

Ratelband has been married twice, and has seven children from three relationships. He converted to Buddhism this year, and was involved in Dutch politics in the early 2000s, according to Wikipedia.

In 2011, Ratelband spoke the voice of Vladimir in the Dutch-language version of Cars 2.