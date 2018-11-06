BN Sweet Spot: #BBNaija’s Leo has the Sweetest Birthday Message for Cee-C

Today is Cee-C‘s birthday and her rumored boyfriend Leo has the sweetest message for her on social media.
First, Leo planned an intimate birthday meal on the beach for the two of them and it was recorded beautifully.
He shared the video with the caption:
Nkem temi! @ceec_official you are one amazing woman. One thing I love most about you is how unconventional you are. I lost my mother and you were ready to listen to how I feel and not in a hurry to dismiss my pain by telling me “be a man” or “move on from it” as commonly used.
I’m glad I have someone like you in my corner and you already know I have got your back anytime and any day.
Age with grace amazing woman ❤️.
Always remember two things :
1. You can be anything you choose to be in this life.
2. People might compare you to others but never compare yourself to anyone. You are greatness on your own.
Special thanks to @Eventsbyehi for helping me put this together and to my team
Videographer 🎥:@octalayke 📸: @_horlar
Saxophonist: @xheunb
Chef : @chefobubu
Location : @lekkileisurelake
Watch the video below.
View this post on Instagram
@sirleobdasilva’s birthday message to @ceec_official is so lovely 😍. He says: Nkem temi! @ceec_official you are one amazing woman. One thing I love most about you is how unconventional you are. I lost my mother and you were ready to listen to how I feel and not in a hurry to dismiss my pain by telling me “be a man” or “move on from it” as commonly used. I’m glad I have someone like you in my corner and you already know I have got your back anytime and any day. Age with grace amazing woman ❤️. Always remember two things : 1. You can be anything you choose to be in this life. 2. People might compare you to others but never compare yourself to anyone. You are greatness on your own. Special thanks to @Eventsbyehi for helping me put this together and to my team Videographer 🎥:@octalayke 📸: @_horlar Saxophonist: @xheunb Chef : @chefobubu Location : @lekkileisurelake #bellanaija #bbnaija #ceec bellanaija.com
Why haven’t i looked at Cee_Cee from this corner before?
She oozes freshness and have got panache.
These two are so cute