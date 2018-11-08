BellaNaija

First Look: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Sule are Legally and Traditionally Married 💞💍

Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor is officially legally and traditionally married to her beau, actor Ibrahim Sule.

The couple announced their relationship and engagement a few days ago and Linda Ejiofor also held her bridal shower, hosted by her close friends, recently.

Today, the couple completed 2 of the conventional stages with a court wedding and a traditional wedding.

Linda Ejiofor commented on Instagram: 3 down 1 to go.

We love the sweet love between these two.

See photos from the traditional wedding below.

Credits:
Photography @ahamibeleme
Makeup @katibisignature
Hair @taiwostouch
Beads @tavinbeads
Brides Outfit @purplelagos
Events Planner @arbelaevents

