First Look: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Sule are Legally and Traditionally Married 💞💍

Nollywood actress Linda Ejiofor is officially legally and traditionally married to her beau, actor Ibrahim Sule.
The couple announced their relationship and engagement a few days ago and Linda Ejiofor also held her bridal shower, hosted by her close friends, recently.
Today, the couple completed 2 of the conventional stages with a court wedding and a traditional wedding.
Linda Ejiofor commented on Instagram: 3 down 1 to go.
We love the sweet love between these two.
See photos from the traditional wedding below.
