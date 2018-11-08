Lai Mohammed says it costs FG ₦3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky Monthly

Lai Mohammed has said that it costs the Federal Government ₦3.5 million to feed the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky every month.

The Minister of Information said this at a press briefing together with the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

“These are the facts,” Mohammed said, although he asked that he not be quoted.

It costs the government about ₦3.5 million every month to feed him. Honestly, don’t quote me, but these are the facts. So please. We don’t want to inflame passion. The issue is a very sensitive matter. But that is the situation. The Islamic Movement of Nigeria are a different kettle of fish.

Zakzaky has remained in police custody since his arrest in 2015, although his bail had been ordered in 2016.

A bail application of his was also denied this week, the judge citing the absence of his medical report.