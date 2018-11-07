El-Zakzaky’s Bail Application denied by Kaduna High Court

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has been denied his bail application and ordered to remain in custody.

The Cable reports that Gideon Kurada, the presiding judge at the Federal High Court in Kaduna, denied El-Zakzaky’s application on the grounds of the absence of his medical report.

The leader of the Shiite group has been in custody since 2015 and is facing charges of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace.

He had been granted bail in 2016, with the judge ordering his immediate release.